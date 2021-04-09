Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,903 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $26.16.

