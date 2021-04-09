Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 133.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

