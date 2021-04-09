Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

