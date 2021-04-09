Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,672 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $59.22.

