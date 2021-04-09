Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in ONEOK by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 302,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 191,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $50.46 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

