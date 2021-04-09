Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000. Apple makes up about 3.8% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

