KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Holdings Trimmed by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,026 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,260,000 after acquiring an additional 598,431 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,638,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 784,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,979,000 after acquiring an additional 499,384 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 689,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the period.

Shares of KBA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.60. 117,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,690. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.