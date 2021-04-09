Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

KTOS opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.43 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $35,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,656. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

