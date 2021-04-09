Krios Trading 313.2% Higher This Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $94.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Krios has traded up 313.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00138503 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

