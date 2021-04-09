Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €73.00 by Independent Research

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRN. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.44 ($87.58).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €71.30 ($83.88) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.48. Krones has a twelve month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a twelve month high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.26.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

