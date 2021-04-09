Kryll Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.10 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Kryll has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $145,786.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kryll Coin Profile

KRL is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

