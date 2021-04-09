KuCoin Shares Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.88 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00085871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.84 or 0.00615916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00041150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.