KuCoin Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 126.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $195.41 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $16.21 or 0.00027714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00054176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00085437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00622425 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040785 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

