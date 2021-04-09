Kyber Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $102.23 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Kyber Network coin can currently be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00005863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $703.59 million and approximately $102.23 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.11 or 0.00622183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00032807 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network (KNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,255,936 coins and its circulating supply is 205,048,084 coins. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.