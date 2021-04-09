Kylin (KYL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.04 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kylin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00069258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00290901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00775200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.21 or 1.00306288 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.00735998 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,556,878 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

