L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.81. 154,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,127. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

