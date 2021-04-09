LABS Group (LABS) Price Reaches $0.0593 on Top Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. LABS Group has a market cap of $44.89 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.27 or 0.00294888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00774045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,586.16 or 1.00284221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.57 or 0.00733593 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

