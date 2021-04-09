LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LafargeHolcim currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HCMLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 65,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LafargeHolcim has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

