L’Air Liquide (EPA:AI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $134.64

L’Air Liquide S.A. (EPA:AI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €134.64 ($158.40) and traded as high as €141.16 ($166.07). L’Air Liquide shares last traded at €139.72 ($164.38), with a volume of 658,295 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €133.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €134.64.

About L’Air Liquide (EPA:AI)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

