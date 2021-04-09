Lambda Price Down 30.6% Over Last 7 Days (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $162.72 million and $47.11 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00054244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00085270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.79 or 0.00619937 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,364,914 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

