Lamden Market Cap Hits $15.13 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $15.13 million and $55,817.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

