Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Landec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNDC. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

LNDC stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $293.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,403.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

