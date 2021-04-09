Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Roth Capital

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LNDC. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of LNDC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,630. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Equities analysts predict that Landec will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,403.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Landec by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Landec by 894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

