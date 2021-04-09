Lattice Token Achieves Market Cap of $30.64 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $30.64 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00294483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.49 or 0.00771839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,618.33 or 0.99987790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.60 or 0.00720847 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lattice Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

