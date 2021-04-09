Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Laureate Education worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of LAUR opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

