LCX (LCX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.42 Million

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. LCX has a total market cap of $53.76 million and $3.42 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LCX has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00629374 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00037534 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,524,408 coins. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

