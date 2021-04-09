Lead Wallet Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $818,611.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00069922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.84 or 0.00293144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.14 or 0.00767258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,412.80 or 1.00232247 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.68 or 0.00728726 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

