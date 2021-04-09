Leadcoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Leadcoin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Leadcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Leadcoin has a market cap of $248,996.70 and $3,382.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00055590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00084289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00634840 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037313 BTC.

Leadcoin Profile

Leadcoin (CRYPTO:LDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

