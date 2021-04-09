Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Shares Down 0.1%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

About Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Legacy Education and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

