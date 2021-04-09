Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000.

NYSE BWG opened at $12.25 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

