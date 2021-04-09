LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Sells $99,984.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58.

Shares of LC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.77. 1,652,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,498. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

