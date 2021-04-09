Lethean (LTHN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $465,004.91 and $6.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,486.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,073.28 or 0.03544861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.66 or 0.00385838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.33 or 0.01084575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.46 or 0.00482944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.96 or 0.00432512 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00328687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00032335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

