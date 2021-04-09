Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 39857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,907.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,734.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after buying an additional 1,096,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 910,147 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 188,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

