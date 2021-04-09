Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

LEVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,907.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,636,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

