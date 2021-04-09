Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stake Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,219 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 126,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 847,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,856,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

