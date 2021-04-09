LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Position Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

LHC Group stock opened at $200.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.26 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.