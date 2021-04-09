LHT Price Hits $0.0027 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. LHT has a total market cap of $137,469.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005898 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00016097 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000137 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

