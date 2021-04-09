Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 858,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.18. 28,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $113.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.