Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

LBRDK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,896. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.27. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.22 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $113.64 and a 1 year high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $188,291,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

