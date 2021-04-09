Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s previous close.

LBRDK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.33.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.86. 18,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.58 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $113.64 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.27.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.