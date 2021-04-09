Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,556,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,483 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Liberty Latin America worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 50,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 94,240 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 355.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 319,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 249,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 6.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 193,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.