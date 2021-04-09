Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,174 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 3.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,838,000 after acquiring an additional 228,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

