Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.