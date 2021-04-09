Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1,053.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for 2.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in BCE by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BCE by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,987 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BCE by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BCE by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.94. 7,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,075. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

