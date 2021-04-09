Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. 603,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,338,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

