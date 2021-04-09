Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

CVX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 105,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,309,163. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

