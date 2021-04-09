Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1,123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,536 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up approximately 2.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ingredion worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.14. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

