Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $17.21 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 24,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 39,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

