Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 117,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 52,570 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. 81,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

