Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,961 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern accounts for 2.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of NorthWestern worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. 3,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $66.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

